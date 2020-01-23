Jamie Vardy bumps away while Leicester ease to victory over West Ham

advertisement

Leicester returned to winning manners with a 4-1 hit from relegation-threatened West Ham to maintain their push for Champions League football next season, but it came at a price.

After shock back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Burnley, the foxes were at their best again, as goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo and a brace from Ayoze Perez kept their stranglehold in third place, despite a tense half hour in the second period on the back of Hammers Captain 50 Noble’s penalty of 50 minutes.

But after what has been a relatively injury-free season for City, boss Brendan Rodgers saw midfielder Nampalys Mendy and star striker Jamie Vardy limp in the first half.

Back with a big W!

– Leicester City (@LCFC) January 22, 2020

At least Rodgers witnessed a performance that was on par with Leicester winning nine games in a row – eight in the competition – from mid-October to early December, which had moved his party to second place and the title in the had a fight.

The Hammers had no answer for City’s powerful wink, but for often regrettable final steps in the area, the score could have been much more emphatic.

Halfway through the opening 45 minutes, with Leicester with 75% possession, they had a small bar a chance for Vardy who was entitled to Darren Randolph and a slanting half-volley from Ricardo who was tall and wide.

But in the 23rd minute, the industrious Barnes Pereira tore up, whose low shot seemed narrowly wide until the first tap-in intervention for his third goal in four games. West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph calls offside when Harvey Barnes (background) opens the score (Tim Goode / PA)

Then the injury-disaster hit City when Mendy walked away in the 32nd minute after pointing to a spot below his left knee, with Vardy 12 minutes later after he initially tried to play with a left hamstring problem.

Nevertheless, Leisester’s penetrating football United cut open for the injuries late in the added time, with Barnes playing a beautiful ball through the area allowing Ricardo to unleash a 15-meter rocket for his third goal of the season, and the first in almost four Ricardo Pereira celebrates Leicester’s second goal (Tim Goode / PA)

There was no turning back for the visitors until VAR agreed with referee David Coote’s decision to award a 48-minute penalty for a soft shoulder-to-shoulder challenge on Sebastian Haller of Wilfrid Ndidi, up as a sub for Mendy and less than two weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

It was left to Noble to send the 27th Premier League kick of his career straight through the middle for his fourth goal this time, with three of these penalties.

Randolph then produced two prima saves, the second world class, by denying first Perez after he met a low right cross from Ricardo before knocking over a 22-meter curling iron from James Maddison from under his crossbar. victory from the spot (Rui Vieira / AP)

Ten minutes before time, however, Coote gave his second penalty – without debate on this occasion – when Angelo Ogbonna clumsily bundled over Vardy-substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, allowing Perez to drag home from the spot.

Two minutes before time, Leicester completed their route while Perez delivered a stunning corner shot over Randolph from 16 yards for his seventh goal of the season.

