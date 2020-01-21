Jamie Otis bangs Mom-Shamer criticizing her potty training skills

advertisement

On their own timeline! Jamie Otis sees nothing wrong with the fact that her 2-year-old daughter Henley was not made in the potty.

When the toddler played with her mother’s makeup and put a bronzer on her cheeks in the Instagram story of Married at First Sight Alaun on Monday, January 20, one of her followers said: “So clever. And yet not trained in the potty? “

The podcast presenter “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents”, 33, clapped back and wrote: “Really ?! I’m not sure if I should explain myself – I tried TWICE and I failed. Or if I should just scream, “Fuxidnd [sic] you too!” “

The Bachelor Alum and her husband, Doug Hehner, welcomed her daughter in 2017 and announced in September that she was expecting her second child after several miscarriages.

In the same month, the New York native was beaten up for having Henley wear pull-ups. “Seriously? Pee all over the house?” An Instagram user wrote her a message at the time. “Who does that? Three children in the potty – potty in the playroom and in the bathroom. Where’s the training when she pees everywhere? “

The Wifey 101 author replied to her Instagram story and wrote, “Listen to me. She doesn’t pee all over the house. It is for her if she dribbles before she comes to the #stopmommyshaming potty. Brilliant! You potty trains three! This is my first one and I’m not saying I’m a professional or anything. You, sister! “

The married couple at first sight: The first attempt by an unfiltered host to get Henley out of the diapers was in April. “She wanted to go to the ‘big girl potty’ a few months ago and she didn’t pee, but she didn’t cry, which was a HUGE milestone!” Otis wrote on social media at the time. “We drove to Target last night to get ALL the important things – panties for big girls, pull-ups, washable towels, as you call it!”

While the training didn’t go as planned, the former reality star tried again in August and asked her supporters for advice.

She and Hehner, 36, met in 2014 after getting to know and love each other in Season 1 of the Lifetime Show.

