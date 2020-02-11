Even more legal problems. Casey Aldridge, Ex-fiance of Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie’s father has been charged five times for breaking into a warehouse and once for breaking into an apartment, Us Weekly confirms.

The 30-year-old was arrested on December 30, 2019 after being linked to several camp burglaries near Gloster, Mississippi, according to a report by the Amite County Sheriff’s Department.

Aldridge had previously been arrested for drug possession in February 2019 after the police “found him passed out” behind the wheel of a “still driving” vehicle, according to an arrest report we had received at the time.

Eight days after this arrest, Aldridge told us that he had “a long night” and that drug use was “a problem” for a while.

“I will do everything in my power to improve myself and not go through situations like this and make sure it never happens again,” he said at the time. “Whatever I have to do to do that – so it won’t happen again.”

He added that he was “praying (the arrest has no effect”) on his custody of Maddie, 11.

In April of this year, Radar Online reported that one of the drug allegations was a crime and that no trial date had yet been set.

In May 2016, Aldridge was charged with driving under the influence of radar, possessing utensils and driving ruthlessly. He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Casey Aldridge attend the “Nancy Drew” premiere on June 9, 2007 in Los Angeles. Alex Berliner / BEI / Shutterstock

Spears, 28, and Aldridge started a relationship in 2005 and she announced her pregnancy in December 2007 when she was 16 years old. The Zoey 101 alum confirmed the former couple’s engagement in March 2008 and gave birth to Maddie in June. Spears and Aldridge ended their engagement in March 2009. They met briefly in 2010.

The pop star’s younger sister Britney Spears married Jamie Watson in 2014. The duo are the parents of daughter Ivey Joan, 21 months.

Aldridge is also the father of Skylar Brooke, 5, with ex-wife April Watson.

With reporting from Kayley Stumpe