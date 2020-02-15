On the mend. Jamie Lynn SpearsThe eldest daughter, Maddie, spent her Valentine’s Day in the hospital after hurting her arm during the break.

28-year-old Zoey 101 Alum used social media to share the news on Friday, February 14, with her followers.

“This keeps us busy, no matter what the occasion … minor accident at today’s break, but nothing too serious,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Maddie, 11, holding her bandaged arm up. “Thank you to everyone who helped us to quickly check this out and everyone who texted to check in!”

She added, “It is much easier to just post this and then respond to any text because I will forget to answer and then I will be rude. # Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Maddie’s break injury comes just weeks after Spears thought about her daughter’s near-fatal incident that occurred in Kentwood, Louisiana three years ago. In 2017, Maddie was driving an ATV when the four-wheel drive vehicle drove into a pond and knocked her out.

The teenager was under water for a few minutes and had to be flown to a hospital, where she stayed for five days. She has recovered completely since then.

“Today 3 years ago, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I will never forget that, because it was the day that my whole world stopped,” wrote the singer “How Could I Want More” next to it a series of relapse photos February 2nd. “It started, like most Sundays, going to church, visiting the family, suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, taking her away, believing that we had lost her forever, and it literally felt as if the world was still around me. I have never spoken in detail about this day and the following events, but I will tell you that God has blessed us with a true miracle. “

The Sweet magnolias Star continued to thank everyone for the prayers, congratulations, and positive feelings that she and Maddie had received after the incident.

“Maddie not only stayed here with us, but also recovered completely,” continued Spears. “I know that so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day go by without thanking each of you for every single prayer you have spoken for us, and I hope you all know that we do not accept this great blessing that we were, of course, because most are not so happy and we are fully aware of this terrible and unfair fact. I am grateful today and every day, even on bad days, because even these days are a gift that so many others would give anything just to have their loved ones back. “

A year after Maddie’s fear, Spears greeted her second daughter, Ivey, who is now 21 months old, with her husband. Jamie Watson, April 2018. The actress shares Maddie with her ex-fiance, Casey Aldridge,

