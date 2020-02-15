Jamie Lynn Spears‘Daughter Maddie Aldridge, who nearly died in an ATV accident three years ago, was injured again on Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the 28-year-old actress told fans via Instagram that the charming 11-year-old Maddie had a “little accident during the break”.

Jamie Lynn shared a photo of her girl holding up a bandaged wrist. And she added: “This keeps us busy, no matter what the occasion … little accident during today’s break, but nothing too serious.”

It looked like Maddie was being looked after very well in a hospital, and Jamie Lynn also commented in her post: “Thank you to everyone who helped us to quickly check this out and to everyone who sent text messages to check in to have! It is much easier to just post this and then respond to any text because I am forgotten to answer and then I am rude. “

The former Zoey 101 child star had previously shown pictures of Maddie and her other daughter. Ivey, 1, open their Valentine’s Day gifts.

“Some may say it’s just a silly, artificial holiday, but if there is an excuse to eat sweets all day and spread a little more love at the same time, I think it’s a holiday that’s worth it to be celebrated, “wrote Jamie Lynn, who is married to her husband Jamie Watson,

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Maddie had an almost fatal ATV accident on her family’s property in Louisiana on Super Bowl Sunday 2017.

Maddie, who was 8 at the time, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was driving tipped into a pond and the young girl was submerged for a few minutes.

At that time, history conquered the hearts of the nation after fans found out about their struggle for life and mom Jamie Lynn and aunt Britney Spears updated the public via Twitter.

Fortunately, paramedics came after the ATV accident and got Maddie free. Jamie Lynn and her husband Watson were unable to release their seat belts at this point.

Maddie remained in critical condition for days, but the brave girl miraculously recovered and after spending less than a week in a hospital, she was able to return home.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of the accident anniversary, Jamie Lynn wrote on social media: “Today, 3 years ago, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that because it was the day my whole world stopped started going to church like most Sundays, visiting the family, suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, taking her away, believing that we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like as if the world around me stood still. “

She added: “I have never spoken in detail about this day and the events that follow, but I will tell you that God has blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but also recovered completely. “

The actress shared relapse photos of Maddie on her hospital bed after the accident and remarked, “I know that so many of you have prayed so hard for us that I will never let this day pass without each of you for every single prayer Thank you for which we spoke and I hope you all know that we do not take this great blessing that we have received for granted because most are not so happy and we are fully aware of this terrible and unfair fact are. “

“Let us all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our daily life that we take for granted because everything could change in a second. Thank you for always being there for me and my family. We appreciate you and love you so much. #MiracleAnniversary. ”

In 2017 Jamie Lynn shocked the world when she was OK! Magazine that she was pregnant with her then boyfriend with Maddie Casey Aldridge,

The TV star was only 16 years old at the time. She and Casey, who later had legal problems, became engaged but separated later. In 2014, Jamie Lynn married businessman Watson.