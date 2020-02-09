Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix / Shutterstock

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has a beliver on his hands! After her son Beau, 6, saw a video of Justin Bieber When solving a Rubik’s Cube, he was determined to do the same. So the actress attached the puzzle to her keys so that he can solve it. “He’s obsessed,” says the star of “The Neighbor in the Window.”

Podcast cohost “Mama Said”, 38, who is also mother of Jack, 2, with the former baseball player’s husband Cutter Dykstra, tell us more.

Your lucky star

“I folded a $ 2 bill into a star that my grandfather gave me before he died. I think it’s a stroke of luck. “

Boys and their toys

“Jack loves cars and trucks. I have toy diggers with me so that he can roll them around and use his imagination. “

safety goggles

“If I look at my phone or tablet for too long, I get a headache. I always bring a pair of Privé Revaux blue light readers. “

Jamie-Lynn’s bag. Shana Novak

Do the dew

The tinted moisturizer from Beautycounter makes your skin moist. I always get compliments when I wear it. “

Pony Tale

“I have a lot of rubber bands. My kids pull my hair every time I leave them. To be safe, it has to be brought to the point. “

Get to the point

“I like bags so I don’t lose everything in my big bag. I usually have Stoney Clover Lane bags – I love this brand.”

What’s in Sigler’s Dagne Dover bag? AirPods; an iPhone; two iPads; a Chanel card case; a “Mama Said” hat; Ray-Ban sunglasses; a Balenciaga make-up bag; a Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm and Hydrating Face Mist; a Laura Mercier lip gloss and eyebrow angel; an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer; an Aesop hand moisturizer; credit cards; an ID; a global ticket; a Costco card; an insurance card; a phone charger; diapers; Hand sanitizer; BabyGanics wipes; Crayola crayons; a notepad; a chocolate chip cookie from Lenny and Larry; This is bars; Band Aid; Aquaphor and pens from Theragun.

