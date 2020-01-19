advertisement

In addition to Aquaman 2 and a monster film spin-off entitled The Trench, the world of Aquaman is also expanded with an animated series. “Aquaman: King of Atlantis, ‘

The three-part mini series is produced in detail by the director of Aquaman James Wanand it will be broadcast on the WarnerMedia streaming platform HBO max,

Mind you, this will be a kids / family series, but it’s interesting to note that “older evils from beyond time” will eventually be listed as opponents in the official synopsis.

And with Wan, it’s probably safe to expect a little creepy stuff here!

“The series starts with Aquaman’s first day at work as King of Atlantis and he has a lot to catch up on. Fortunately, he has two royal advisors to support him – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the aquatic warrior princess. Aquaman has to face the challenge and prove to his subjects and himself that he is the right man the trident! ‘

Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser will act as show runners.

