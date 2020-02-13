DENVER (AP) – LeBron James made a triple double and Anthony Davis scored seven of his 33 extra points to push the Los Angeles Lakers past Denver Nuggets 120-116 on Wednesday night.

James had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 12th triple double of the season when the Lakers went four-game ahead of second-placed Denver in the Western Conference for the All-Star break.

The Lakers improved their NBA best to 23-5.

Jamal Murray led the nuggets with 33 points, but all-star Nikola Jokic was in bad trouble and made some crucial mistakes in overtime, including sales with a bad pass by 19 seconds after missing an open 3-pointer Denver had 119-116.

Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, where the winning streak was canceled in four games.

James missed a 15-foot fadeaway on the buzzer and sent the game into extra time.

Gary Harris tied it to 111 when he drove past his husband and hit the bucket with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the face. The Lakers called the timeout with a 23.9 second lead and James held the ball until the last seconds as he drove and missed.

LA opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Danny Green and a thundering dunk from James for an 11-point lead, the largest of the Lakers of the night. But the nuggets used an 11-0 run limited by Jokic’s long 3-pointer to tie it at 66.

Jokic picked up his fourth foul and went 4:44 on the bench in the third quarter. The Nuggets vehemently argued with the call because Davis took three steps in color before the contact and should have been called for a trip.

But his teammates took the gap to give the Nuggets a 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter. Jokic returned to Denver with 97-94, 7½ minutes before the end.

The Lakers fell 45:32 early in the second quarter, but ended the first half with a 29:10 run that fueled Davis’ three consecutive baskets of Denver sales.

James’ Springer gave Los Angeles a 53: 51 lead, and his tire ripening by a tenth of a second gave the Lakers a 61: 55 lead at half-time.

Lakers: Took control in the second quarter, leaving Denver 20: 8 in color. … The Lakers forced Denver to commit two 24 second offenses, even when they first owned the game.

Nuggets: Jokic was honored for its All Star selection in a pregame ceremony with a framed All Star jersey. … reserves Paul Millsap, Monte Morris and Noah Vonlieh each sunk their only 3-point attempt in the first half, while the first five from afar scored a combined 3 for 10.

Lakers: hosts Memphis on February 21 after the All Star break.

Nuggets: Visit Oklahoma City on February 21.

