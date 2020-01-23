advertisement

Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is going to release his new album, American standard on February 28, and will also be the cover story for the March issue of American Songwriter.

American Standard is Taylor’s 19th studio album, but his first release since Before This World, about five years ago. On American Standard, Taylor combines new sounds with a fresh meaning in his timelessness, creating works of art, while also recreating some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century, making them his own music as only Taylor can.

We were able to talk to Taylor about his work before the March publication, and here are a few “bonus numbers” that won’t make the article:

advertisement

AMERICAN SONGWRITER: The music is cosmic, but also earthly. Music is empirical, while this is not the case in modern times. And you can only understand music by experiencing it in real time; You have to live in it.

JAMES TAYLOR: Yes, that’s the other. That’s right. And it affects you and keeps you busy or not. You do not have to make a judgment about it or make an analysis of it. It goes straight to your heart or not.

AS: Why do you think that is? Certain melodies are almost universally loved, such as ‘Moon River’. It starts with a melodic jump of a fifth. Do you think a melody needs a large range or big jumps to be great?

JT: No, not always. Sometimes something deliberately small and limited is also great. But you can’t deny a big jump, like in “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”. The octave jump at the start of the tune is a great artifact.

AS: Yes, and so moving. But is our response to something intrinsic, or something that we have learned? Because it goes straight to the heart.

JT: It’s hard to say. I really think that there is cultural bias, but I also think there is a universality that cannot be denied. I think the answer is both; there is a cultural aptitude, but there is also an innate universality about a melody that begins with the overtone series. The fact that when you take a long tube and blow into it, it makes an octave first, then it makes a fifth, then a second octave, and then a third, a fifth and a seventh, and so on. That is the basis for these frequencies to be organized in an overtone series that is a physical reality that is empirically true.

So in the beginning it’s octave, and then comes the fifth, and then comes the third, major or minor, and then comes the seventh, and then you get really high overtones like playing a French horn, like seconds and minor thirds .

Pre-Order American Standard HERE.

In addition to the new album, Taylor has announced a major American tour with special guest Jackson Browne, who will start on May 15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The tour will reach 26 rural cities. The American tour follows his already announced Coast to Coast Canadian Tour with Bonnie Raitt. Taylor also returns to Fenway Park in Boston with his All-Star Bandon on June 21 for a special show with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin. For more information, go to https://tour.jamestaylor.com/.

The 14 carefully selected selections American standard of course provided with Taylor’s unique vocal ability and incomparable musical craftsmanship, but what makes the album so unique is the inventive way in which he and fellow producers, years of collaborator Dave O’Donnell and master guitarist John Pizzarelli, approached the project: beautifully simple, stripped down guitar arrangements based on the skilled guitar work of Taylor and Pizzarelli instead of the more traditional piano. The effect is fascinating.

A small selection from the inspired repertoire of the album includes James’ swinging version of Walter Donaldson and George A. Whiting’s’ My Blue Heaven ‘, Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner’s’ Almost Like Being In Love’, from the score of Brigadoon; Hoagy Carmichael and Ned Washington’s enchanting “The Nearness of You”, Frank Loesser’s cheerful “Sit down, you’re Rockin ‘the Boat,” from the Broadway smash Guys and Dolls; Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s pervasive social commentary from the South Pacific: “You must be taught with caution,” an excellent reading of Billie Holiday-Arthur Herzog Jr.’s classic, “God Bless The Child,” and the first ever cover of a song that originally appeared in the 1938 Mare Melodies cartoon Katnip Kollege, “As Easy As Rolling Off A Log”

The album follows the heels of previously announced Taylor Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir for Audible. This unique music and story experience is the very first performance of Audible Original by James Taylor and will be available on JAN. 31st, 2020. Reserve HERE. Produced by MTV / VH1 veteran Bill Flanagan, Taylor takes listeners through the triumphs and traumas of his childhood and difficult family life. Break Shot highlights the deep band that Taylor has with the songs on his new album, American Standard.

advertisement