“It frustrates me that everyone, including myself, who participates in the modern world loses control of reality,” says Texas troubadour James Steinle. With his second album, What I Came Here For, the singer-songwriter broadcasts all his frustrations with the modern world – from emotional disconnection to ending vicious cycles.

His new song ‘Blue Collar Martyr’, premiered today on American Songwriter, takes into account the implications of exponential technological progress for the worker in the small town. “Call me a martyr / Call me the relatives of Jesus / I only do this to keep my lights on / Swipe to illuminate / Or bring it down for profanity / The leaves turn on an old old spirit,” he sings.

Steinle takes on the role of narrator and uses religious images as a way to process the harsh reality that is staring him in the face. “I am equally fascinated and depressed by the modernization and automation of our global economy,” he says. “As robots become more cost-effective and precise, and the jobs of people are being phased out, what will happen to employees who rely not only on these jobs, but also on their legacy?”

The truth goes even deeper. He continues: “These people almost seem to have been a forgotten generation, but now they are being erased. I fully understand that progress is progress, and there is no stopping the wheel that has always been turned, but the idea that these people are muffled for technology’s sake is a frightening prospect for me. “

“Blue Collar Martyr” is a heart-weary lament and Steinle’s voice is both steadfast and anxious. “A frustrated factory worker who realizes that their impending fate is the narrator of this song,” he says, noting people for whom he wrote such a pointy, sad melody. “The hands of workers like them are the hands that have built our ways, our vehicles, and essentially the human world as we know it — giving people like me a desk to write these thoughts down. So this song is for them. “

Despair is interrupted by this surprising last line: “Have no purpose / no longer have pride / woke up this morning I was crucified.”

The new Steinle album (from February 7) was recorded live on tape at The Bunker in Lockhart, Texas, along with producer Bruce Robinson. The roster of musicians includes Scott Davis (bass, banjo, percussion, B3 organ), Geoff Queen (pedal steel, baritone guitar, dobro), Richie Millsap (drums / percussion), Sam Rives (wurlitzer, B3 organ, piano, bass) and Brian Broussard (electric, acoustic guitar).

Listen below to ‘Blue Collar Martyr’.

Photo credit: Juliet McConkey

