James Dailey

James Langeston Dailey, 72, of Wildwood, passed away on Friday February 7th, 2020.

Mr. Dailey was born on July 2, 1947 in Atlanta, GA, to Edgar Langeston Dailey and Martha Grace (Melton) Dailey. He grew up in Kissimmee and has spent most of his life in Central Florida. James was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and a Presbyterian. He worked many jobs over the years, but preferred driving a truck and driving until his retirement. James loved nature; Hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycling.

Survivors are his loving wife of almost 16, Tina; Sister and husband Zoe and Don Campbell from Doerun, GA; Brother and his wife, Larry and Kathy Dailey of Winter Garden and several nieces and nephews.