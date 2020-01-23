James knows that Manchester United needs to improve because Solskjaer retains support for the board

advertisement

Daniel James admitted Manchester United’s performance against Burnley “was just not good enough” during a shameful defeat that darkened the mood but did not jeopardize the job of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The loss of gall with bitter rivals Liverpool was exacerbated on Wednesday evening when a turbulent season reached a new low against a backdrop of fan dissatisfaction.

Burnley triumphed for the first time in Old Trafford since 1962 thanks to the goals of Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez, with the 2-0 defeat which means that United has now lost more Premier League games than the 11 they won since Solskjaer’s permanent appointment in March.

United fans, however, continued to chant the name of the 1999 treble hero during Wednesday’s challenger loss – striking in view of the abuse, and sometimes sinister hymns, directed at the Glazer family and executive vice president Ed Woodward. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supervised another defeat on Wednesday (Martin Rickett / PA)

The PA news agency understands that Solskjaer retains the support of the United hierarchy, just as he did during the campaign, but James signs that they need to improve in the summer.

“Clearly disappointing,” the winger of Wales said after the defeat.

“Today was clearly not good enough. We know that and of course the fans know that too.

“We have to take better opportunities as a team. Today we had quite a number of shots. Daniel James went close to United with a header in the first half (Martin Rickett / PA)

“Of course I think we should have achieved that first goal, the amount of opportunities we had in the first half.

“We have admitted that goal and I think we went ahead and it just wasn’t good enough, yes.”

James complained about a lack of lead during a promising United-start that was quickly unraveled, with the side of Solskjaer yielding costly little response to Burnley’s goal on either side of the break.

Rodriguez’s blast early in the second half led to renewed, furious chants in Old Trafford in which the owners and Woodward were summoned to leave, with the vast majority in the ground upright as “standing up if you hate Glazers” echoed around.

“We want United back” chants quickly followed by “Get up if you hate Glazers”. The majority of Old Trafford is on its feet

– Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 22, 2020

There were hunters on the last whistle from those who had not been submitted early, but there remained support for Solskjaer and the players between numbers focused on ownership.

James said: “I think they encourage us and stay with us every week, at home and on the road.

“We will respond clearly to this. We know that was not good enough today.”

United has no time to wallow in self-pity given the hectic schedule, with a FA Cup fourth round draw against Tranmere or Watford next Sunday.

Not our night in Old Trafford.

The Reds had the ball in the net late through Shaw, but it was ruled out for an error in the build-up. # MUFC #MUNBUR

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2020

A trip to Manchester City for the second leg of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, a match they complete 3-1, follows on Wednesday, before the attention goes to narrowing the gap to the top four with United still fifth .

“I think that is clearly still up for grabs,” James said about the Champions League spots. “We have to keep fighting.

“I think that tomorrow we will think about this game and then see what clearly went wrong today. Then we have two big cup games on the way. We have to respond to that with heads up.

“I think the league game is clearly not for a few weeks now, so that is clearly what we are thinking of, but it is all about concentrating on the next game.”

…… 😤😩 # MUFC pic.twitter.com/vTs9bWUmEU

– Rio Ferdinand (@ rioferdy5) January 22, 2020

Asked if it would be good to have another game so soon, James told MUTV: “I think so, yes.

“Of course we have time tomorrow to think about this game, but we will do a lot about the next game.

“We must respond, we must be better. We do not yet know who we are playing this weekend, but for us we must respond from today.

“It’s going to be a tough game and of course there will be another cup game next week, but it is an opportunity for us to respond.”

