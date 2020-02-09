James Gunn must be the happiest director in Hollywood right now. He brought Disney a lot by bringing his Guardians of the Galaxy films to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but fans and critics also took it seriously, as it brought the MCU an incredibly unique mix of comedy and science fiction. The success of the first guards allowed Gunn to continue, and it wasn’t surprising that she made it big at the box office. This allowed him to chase a third installment again, but then his past came back to chase him.

James Gunn started his Twitter account some time ago and spewed out some rather inappropriate jokes. He recognized his mistake and apologized at the time, but that didn’t stop him from being fired by Disney. The MCU lost James Gunn and the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise became a big question mark. Who should replace him to stage the third film? Would the third film ever happen? Would Disney ever change his mind and hire Gunn again? Well, Warner Bros. took the chance to grab Gunn, and he’s now running The Suicide Squad for them. Marvel’s loss was DC’s gain. Was it some kind of poetic justice? In the end, however, real justice may have prevailed.

Not too long after Gunn’s release, Disney made the decision to hire him again. This was good news, especially since the Guardians’ story is still ongoing. The third Guardians film will be in the MCU as we hoped, but later than expected. Gunn is filming The Suicide Squad but has confirmed that he will jump to Guardians 3 as soon as the shooting is done. MCU fans have their wish and Gunn will be back.

James Gunn, who returns to the MCU, is not the main topic here. Recently Gunn had a friendly Twitter exchange with a fan about the security of the characters in Guardians 3. The fan basically asked Gunn not to kill any of the main characters and keep them alive. Gunn’s answer didn’t match the fan, but it was more than just saying no. The answer he gave was not only perfectly detailed, but seemed to be a philosophy that reflected his view of films. This is what James Gunn had to say to the fan on his Twitter:

“So you don’t think that characters should die in films? I can’t agree with that. I think films help us deal with our own mortality and the mortality of those we love and to see the death of some characters is more meaningful to people. “

Well said, Mr. Gunn, well said. Let’s not forget that he’s making a film about the Suicide Commission, so this statement he’s made will go on. What Suicide Squad Movie Doesn’t Kill Squad Members? Yes, I know who we have, but let’s forget that.

Back to the main topic. James Gunn could not have said it better when it comes to killing main characters. It’s sad, very much, but that means the characters really meant something to us. If compelling and relatable characters stay for a while, we take care of them, and when they die, we feel bad. It’s that simple, but it all depends on the MCU. This is the main reason why I strongly agree with Gunn’s philosophy and it is something that the MCU actually needs to improve.

The MCU has been delivering films for over ten years, and yes, almost all of them have been great. If there’s one fundamental mistake I can point out for the franchise, it’s their reluctance to kill the main characters. Her story of the fake deaths was a recurring thing and it just became more frustrating overtime. One of the best examples I can think of is Agent Phil Coulson. His death in Loki’s hands in The Avengers was a defining moment for the heroes in the film. Yes, it was sad, but more importantly, it gave them the push they needed to band together and finish Loki’s plan. Coulson’s death meant something and was of serious weight.

Then the Agents of Shield Show came and he was back in the saddle. That’s right, it was revived in the typical comic style. Coulson has yet to publicize his return with the heroes in the films, but he’s a leader of the agents on the show. In my opinion, this nullified the effects of his death on The Avengers. He was there long enough to worry, and when he died we felt like we had lost someone who was important. After all, he’s the guy who introduced Iron Man and Thor to SHIELD.

Marvel’s fakes didn’t stop there. The trailers for Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War strongly suggested that the big characters would see their demise. What did we get? The death of mercury and a crippled war machine. Mercury was killed almost as quickly as it could run. When his death came, it was a shock, but he didn’t have enough time to really take care of him. For an MCU film with Ultron, I expected only more traumatic deaths.

As for the civil war, the Avengers were divided and broken up under the Sokovia Agreement, making the Earth even more vulnerable to the impending threat from Thanos. War Machine was crippled, Tony and Cap almost killed themselves, and the team was essentially dead. It was sad, but everyone was still alive, even Rhodey, who, despite his injuries, could still be War Machine. It’s still a really good MCU film, but didn’t leave enough emotional impact due to the lack of character dead.

Finally, there is Infinity War and Endgame, where the main characters actually died. Characters killed before the bang, like Loki and Gamora, had little chance of returning. Those who died from the push button knew of course that they would come back, but the sight that they turned to ashes hit us. As Endgame ran around, the snapshots returned, but we lost Black Widow and Iron Man. I now know that I criticized the MCU for being reluctant, but these deaths were seriously tragic.

This is exactly what Gunn referred to in his Twitter post and the formula that the MCU must follow. I criticized a lot because I didn’t kill the main characters. When I looked at Infinity War and Endgame, my tone changed. These two films have proven to be capable of complaining of heartbreaking deaths, and we need more of them in future films. I sincerely hope that Marvel hears Gunn’s clever philosophy because he knows what he’s talking about.