James goes to Springfield to see his son before he Celtics | plays national sport

BOSTON (AP) – Lakers star LeBron James attended his son’s high school game in Springfield, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon before returning to Boston to face the Celtics.

“It’s really a blessing and I didn’t mind going to Springfield to test the game,” said James after the Celtics defeated the Lakers between 139 and 107. “The only bad thing is that I took two L’s. The James gang took two L’s today. But there are always better days. “

During high school play, a fan sitting in the front row threw something at Bronny James as he was waiting for the ball. According to a video retweeted by Elder James, the referee noticed and hesitated before resuming the game.

“I didn’t see it until I got here. I was on the other end of the floor, ”said James at his locker in the TD Garden. “I saw the referee stop the game or attacks and the policeman walked into the stands, but I didn’t know what happened until I was shown the video evidence when I got here.”

James tweeted the video again and added the message: “Hate knows no age limit! #JamesGang is built for this and well equipped. “

“It’s just disrespectful,” said James. “And it was also a small child. I don’t know how old the little kid was. I don’t know if he learned it alone or at home. “

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers in their worst loss of the season. When asked if traveling over a 90 mile matchday would affect his pre-game routine, he said, “I would break every routine in my life for my family.”

“My routine was broken today, but I might be less interested if I saw my family, my wife, my daughter, and my children,” he said. “It was a unique opportunity to see my son live and play so close.” where I am So it might interest me less, this is secondary when it comes to my family. “

James was reportedly taking a helicopter for the HoopHall Classic instead of a 90-mile trip to Springfield, home of the Basketball Hall of Fame. When asked how to get through the traffic, James said, “I ran.”

