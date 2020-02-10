Always the last laugh! Cats costars James Corden and Rebel Wilson had no problem making fun of their own film at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th.

Corden [41] and Wilson [39] took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to present the award for the best visual effects. The main prize went to the 1917 war drama, but it was Corden and Wilson’s hilarious piece that stole the show.

The couple made the audience laugh as soon as they appeared in full costume as Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones. “As the actor in the film Cats,” Wilson began as Corden signed in and added, “Nobody more than we understand the meaning of …”

Together they said, “Good visual effects.” Their dullness made the audience laugh when they referred to the criticism Cats received in this area. After the nominees were announced, the actors went into full cat mode while fumbling around on the microphone before revealing the winner.

The visual effects of cats faced problems before their premiere in December 2019. At that time was the director Tom Hooper admitted that he rounded off the effects hours before the star-studded affair.

“I ended it yesterday at 8 a.m. after 36 hours in a row. I just put the finishing touches on it. I am very happy that I am done with it, ”Hooper, 47, told Variety. “The premiere should be the first time people see it, and it’s really a premiere.”

When the music film hit theaters a few days later, Universal Pictures sent a memo to cinemas announcing that it would broadcast a new version of Cats with “some improved visual effects” to millions and $ 44.7 million domestically abroad for a total of $ 71.8 million. The film’s initial budget was $ 95 million.

After the film’s release, the Late Late Show with James Corden admitted that he hadn’t seen Cats despite appearing on the project. “I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard it’s terrible,” Corden joked during a BBC Radio 2 interview in December 2019.

Corden and Wilson played in Cats Jennifer Hudson. Idris Elba. Taylor Swift. Dame Judi Dench. Sir Ian McKellen. Jason Derulo and Francesca Hayward,

