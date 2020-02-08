James Carville’s famous Clinton era buzzword, “It’s the economy, stupid,” should serve as a constant reminder of the 1992 presidential campaign that focused his appeal to voters on the premise that widespread economic dissatisfaction under the leadership fixed would be from Bill Clinton.

Twenty-eight years later, when Carville once again made passionate appeals to democratic hopefuls and their teams – especially this week in fiery interviews with MSNBC and Vox – the word stupid is back on his tongue.

The reason for this is that Democrats – due to poorly managed campaigns or a poorly elected candidate – are on the verge of wastage, but above all because of the topics they are discussing and not discussing – have a strong chance of eliminating an incumbent candidate outside of him own party historically unpopular. “I’m scared to death,” Carville admitted on MSNBC, which is decorated with insignia from two institutions, one of which is an alumnus, the LSU and the Marine Corps.

It is for this reason that he gives potential antics such a meaning, even if he himself does not play an active role in any of the eleven currently active democratic presidential campaigns:

“We have a moral imperative that Donald Trump has to beat.”

“We are losing our damned mind,” he continued in his conversation with Vox, recalling that a little over a year ago with a remarkably high turnout in 2018, the Democrats had gained the upper hand by “talking about everything we did.” needed to talk and we won. “

“We were not distracted and not distracted.”

Carville is not only concerned with the fate of the Oval Office, but also with the fact that a highly progressive democratic presidential candidate – according to Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent – even if he manages to win the White House, Carville would shut off any hope Take over the Senate and break the legislative stasis under the control of Senator Mitch McConnell. (McConnell described himself as a grim reaper to democratic legislative priorities.)

“(T) Here is no chance in hell that we will ever win the Senate with Sanders at the head of the party that defines it for the public,” said Carville, and led some of Sanders’ ambitious, though largely ambitious, political proposals and the progressive legislature party.

His recipe? “We have to be more relevant.”

Instead of plunging into the weed of student loan or free study, decriminalizing illegal immigration, or banning fracking, Democrats in their broad coalition should address concerns of common concern: “Most people don’t like all of these distracting things open borders and let prisoners choose. They do not care. You have to live life. You have children. You have sick parents. We have to talk about that. We should just talk about that. “

“These candidates have to develop some skills.”

