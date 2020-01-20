James Bond producers discuss Danny Boyle's exit from No Time To Die

advertisement

In front Real detective Director Cary Fukunaga was brought to the helm No time to dieDanny Boyle (Trainspotting, slumdog millionaire) was the original director before departure due to creative differences.

In an interview with Variety, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson discussed Boyle’s exit from the project, stating that the director and producers weren’t targeting Daniel Craig’s final appearance as a bond.

advertisement

“It was difficult for both sides because we had mutual respect and admiration, but we needed to know better (the differences) before getting involved in a project,” said Broccoli. “We worked well together for a few months, but at some point we discussed the type of film we wanted to make, and we both came to the conclusion that we weren’t aligned. Movies are very difficult to make when they’re all on the same page. If you don’t, it’s basically impossible. We have recognized this and respectfully stated that it will not work. ‘

SEE ALSO: Countdown to Death: Ranking of James Bond theme titles from worst to best

Would you like to see Danny Boyle take over the bond franchise, or are you excited to see Cary Fukunaga support Craig on his last appearance? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @ flickeringmyth…

Bond has left active duty and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No time to die will be released on April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 8, 2020 in the United States. The stars are Daniel Craig (James Bond), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner) and Léa Seydoux (Madeleine) Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Velvet Buzzsaw), Dali Benssalah (A faithful man) and David Dencik (On top of the lake).

advertisement