James Bond 25 soundtrack unites Smith's guitarist Johnny Marr with Hans Zimmer

The soundtrack for No time to die became more and more interesting when it became known that Johnny Marr, known as the guitarist of The Smiths, would compose new music for the film. It was recently confirmed that James Bond 25 hired Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer as the legendary MI6 agent for Daniel Craig’s last appearance. Marr will team up with Zimmer to bring the music to life.

It is currently not entirely clear how important Johnny Marr’s role will be. Marr has previously partnered with Hans Zimmer to help shape the inception score and work with him on The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The 56-year-old musician also worked on the arrangement for Godzilla: King of the Monster. Marr had this to say in a statement.

“Part of the Bond film legacy is iconic music, so I’m very happy to bring my guitar to No Time To Die.”

When the news of Hans Zimmer’s first engagement became known, it was said that he would likely recruit help. Zimmer also has Wonder Woman 1984 and Top Gun: Maverick on deck, which makes him a busy man. Dan Romer (Beasts of No Nation) was originally supposed to compose the score for No time to die but he separated from production for reasons that were not clear. Apart from Johnny Marr, Zimmer is likely to use the help of another composer to get the soundtrack ready in time. Also recently on the music side, it was confirmed that Billie Eilish will sing the new James Bond theme song.

Bond 25 is headed by Cary Fukunaga. In the film, Bond lives in the half-pension age until his old CIA friend Felix Leiter knocks, who needs his help with a new mission. This leads them on the trail of a new villain, played by Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), who is armed with dangerous new technology. The script was a kind of group work, as it is attributed to the regular franchise guests Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the well-known script doctor Scott Z. Burns and the Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Recurring performers include Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Naomie Harris (Moneypenny). Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah complete the new ensemble.

Johnny Marr became famous as a member of The Smiths. The band broke up in 1987. Marr continued to release music as a solo artist and played with other bands such as The Pretenders and Modest Mouse. Marr has worked increasingly on film and television projects in recent years. Some of his other credits are Freeheld and The Increasingly Bad Decisions by Todd Margaret. No time to die is expected to hit theaters on April 10. This message comes to us via NME.

