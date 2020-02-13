Jameela Jamil has reverted to claims that she is raising health problems.

The 33-year-old actress and television presenter has spoken extensively about various health problems she has experienced throughout her life.

This includes diagnosing a genetic tissue disorder as a child, struggling with an eating disorder, and spinal damage after being hit by a 17-year-old car.

However, in a post that has now gone viral, a social media user claims to have found inconsistencies in Jamil’s interviews, which has led to accusations that the British television presenter is faking health concerns.

Jamil, who came out “queer” earlier this month after a backlash against her casting on a fashion competition show, has now struck back.

She said the allegations were made by “a crazy stalker” and the alleged holes in her stories were due to the fact that the prosecutor made mistakes in her investigation.

In an Instagram post, Jamil said the social media user was “in a hurry to harass and pull” and “forgot to read”.

Jamil, who previously featured Channel 4’s T4 show, said she was “upset” after being “lit and bothered” by the viral post and “Some people have a sad, empty life.”

In response, she jokingly claimed to create rumors about herself and invited fans to start her own.

I said my little bit. I have explained and defended every single allegation in my various threads. If you excuse me now, I have to go on with a speech that I am writing for the UN. Enjoy arguing about how often YOU think I ran away from bees. Or if you think i have cancer! 😂 https://t.co/Jwh4yj3NoV

– Jameela Jamil @ (@jameelajamil) February 12, 2020

Jamil, a well-known activist, previously tweeted: “Don’t be afraid of you or your stupid internet conspiracy theories. Let them come. They only add to my relevance.

“I will continue to help people with eating disorders and change laws and global guidelines to protect children and their mental health, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

Jamil said that being “gas-lit” because of her health problems was a “very specific pain and trauma”.

She added: “I have explained and defended every single allegation in my various threads. If you excuse me now, I have to go on with a speech that I am writing for the UN.

“So have fun arguing about how often you think I ran away from bees. Or if YOU think I have cancer.”

London-born Jamil has already discussed two car accidents. When she was 17, she ran away from a bee when she was driven by a truck vehicle, which damaged her spine.

She attributes the incident to the end of her modeling career and the change in her life.

The second car accident she is referring to is said to have happened while she was jogging while filming the first season of the US comedy The Good Place.