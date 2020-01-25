Jalen Lecque hits the top ten for NAZ Suns

advertisement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 9: Jalen Lecque # 0 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 Summer League at Thomas U. Mack Center on July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Jalen Lecque, the guardian of the Northern Arizona Suns, started right inside the free-throw line.

🚨 LARGE JALEN LECQUE DUNK ALARM 🚨 # SCtop10 | @ jalenlecque10 pic.twitter.com/WboZeejCS7

advertisement

– NAZ Suns (@nazsuns), January 25, 2020

Lecque ended the game with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists when the Suns lost the game against the Agua Caliente Clippers (117-113).

The Dunk of Lecque immediately brought back memories of Dwight Howard at the Slam Dunk Contest 2008 and raises the question of whether there might be a future appearance at the Slam Dunk Contest in Lecque should it soon break into the Suns rotation.

He averages 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20 games with Northern Arizona. He appeared in a game for the Phoenix Suns and missed his only shot at the New York Knicks.

Lecque was contracted by the Suns as a freelance agent in July.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs

advertisement