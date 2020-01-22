Jalen hurts to wear half Alabama, half Oklahoma helmets in the Senior Bowl

advertisement

(Twitter Photos / @ _ AlexByington)

With the Senior Bowl 2020 starting on Saturday, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who poses a double threat, will wear a college helmet for the last time.

But Hurts spent his first three seasons in Alabama from 2016 to 18 before moving to Oklahoma in 2019 for his senior season.

advertisement

Which team will he represent this weekend?

Well, both.

Riddell made two special helmets for hurts.

One is obvious to protect the quarterback with double threats on the grate, the other is signed and auctioned, and all the money goes to the Special Spectators.

Special Spectators, with whom Hurts has worked in Oklahoma last season, is an organization that provides VIP gaming experiences for seriously ill children and their families.

The senior bowl is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

According to SunDevilSource.com, both the Sun Devils from Arizona, who ran back Eno Benjamin, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk accepted invitations to the game, but Aiyuk is not preparing for ASU Pro Day and the NFL due to a “minor hip problem” Participate in Draft Combine.

Follow @ jwa1994

advertisement