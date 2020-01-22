advertisement

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Jalen Hurts’ Senior Bowl helmet gives an overview of his college career, an organizational unit on the right, and his old Alabama No. 2 on the left.

Now the quarterback, who has led two elite programs to the college football playoffs, is once again trying to prove himself an NFL candidate in the state where he started his college career.

Hurts officially started his audition for NFL teams this week with training and meetings ahead of Saturday’s Senior Bowl. His biggest selling point: “I’m winning.”

Indeed, the Heisman Trophy runner-up won a lot for both Oklahoma and the Crimson Tide last season. However, questions about its accuracy and consistency remain, which lead to an uncertain design status.

LSU Heisman’s winner, Joe Burrow, is likely number 1 overall in the Cincinnati Bengals, whose team trains Hurts and the South team. Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Hurts as a starter, is still considered a likely draft pick of the first round after hip surgery.

Hurts’ senior bowl teammate, Justin Herbert of Oregon, is predicted to be a high first rounder.

Then there’s the 6-foot, 218-pound hurt that has an excellent resume but still has some questions.

“I don’t want to start with comparisons,” he said on Tuesday before the teams started training. “It’s like the kiss of death. I’m trying to be the best version of myself. Get out there and try to win, try to lead my boys, build relationships with my boys. Win ball games.”

Hurts went 26-2 as a starter for the tide and was Southeastern Conference player of the year as a freshman. At the halfway point of the national championship game against Georgia, he prevailed. Tagovailoa led the comeback win and eventually won the start job for the 2018 season.

Hurts did not manage to stay in qualifying for a second year, but eventually left for Oklahoma to be among the top three quarterbacks in Alabama.

He initially made his own comeback against Georgia after Tagovailoa injured himself in the SEC championship game. Then he moved to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners and easily delivered his best season.

Hurts got off to a flying start, going for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while rocketing for 1,298 yards and 20 points.

“He was successful wherever he was,” said Bengal coach Zac Taylor. “He’s really a bit of an NFL quarterback in the sense that he had to go fast and catch a crime and quickly prove himself to be a leader in a new program, which he did. It has been a great year. “

“These are things that we can see personally now. Get to know the child a little more. I’m excited. He definitely had a great college career. He has put himself in a good position. “

But also an uncertain one. Jim Bowl, executive director of Senior Bowl, was initially skeptical whether Hurts could play in the NFL quarterback.

“Jalen has come a long, long way. He really did,” said the former scout. “People asked me about Jalen when I took the job, and I said when he comes to the Senior Bowl in a few years , it could be a different position player. He blew it out. He has come this far. “

Meanwhile, Hurts still instills the same unwavering confidence as always. Determined to prove the opposite to critics, he carries more than a chip on his shoulder. It is, he said, “a boulder.”

“I don’t think there are experiences that I would bring back and share or change,” said Hurts. “I think everything happened for a reason. Everything happened as it should. I think I’m stronger, wiser, better man, better player, leader, better everything.”



