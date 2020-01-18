Jalees Ansari held in Kanpur

advertisement

Jalees Ansari, a serious explosion in Mumbai, was arrested Friday afternoon in Kanpur, said the Special Task Force (STF) of the police of Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari (68), convicted of the 1993 explosions, was missing on Thursday at his Mominpura residence while conditionally released from Ajmer’s central prison in Rajasthan. The report of a missing person was filed at Agripada police station when he did not appear for his usual presence as part of his conditional release, the police said. Ansari was released conditionally for 21 days on December 26.

Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) sources said that local informers gave them a tip about the movements of Ansari and confirmed that he had brought the Pushpak Express to Kanpur on Thursday. “We hurried a team to Kanpur and kept the Uttar Pradesh police informed. From Thursday evening to Friday afternoon, we visited dozens of locations in the city to chase him, “an ATS officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Police Director General O.P Singh said that an STF team, in contact with the ATS, had captured Ansari outside a mosque in Kanpur. Ansari was arrested from Faithfulganj around 1 p.m., police said. About £ 47,000 in cash, a diary, a cell phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

Flight offer foiled: Jalees Ansari (right) was missing after seeing his home in BIT Chawl No. 1 in Mominpura in Agripada (above) Thursday.

| Photo credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

“It is a huge success for the Uttar Pradesh police, in particular the STF. (He was arrested) in a very dramatic way when he came out of a mosque and was on his way to a train station that held a child on his finger, “Mr. Singh said.

ATS officers confirmed that Ansari was planning to cross the border and enter Nepal on Friday evening. His escape could have had serious consequences. Ansari is called the “poor al-Zawahiri man” in law enforcement circles, and is known to be involved in the Jihad, just like Ayman al-Zawahiri, the right-hand man of Osama Bin Laden who heads Al Qaeda.

A police officer said: “After his arrest in 1994, Ansari told his interrogators that he was just doing God’s work and would continue to do so without regret when he was released. He has more than once said that he receives his orders directly from the almighty . ”Making such statements prevented Ansari from obtaining bail and was only released conditionally after he had approached the Supreme Court.

“Actions not surprising”

The officer added: “His patients are fighting in court to get conditional release, daily reporting to the local police to arouse suspicion and fleeing on the last day of his conditional release do not come as a surprise to the people who knew him “

A religious man, Ansari completed his MBBS in 1982 and became radicalized after the riots in Bhiwandi and Malegaon. From 1989 to 1992, he carried out explosions throughout the country using a small module from Mominpura that he radicalized, and earned the sobriquet “Dr. Bomb’. He was arrested in 1994 by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Under the terms of his conditional release, he had to present himself every day at the police station in Agripada and be taken back to prison on Thursday. However, he was missing after leaving his house with a bag on Thursday at 4.30 p.m.

