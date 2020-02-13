If you’ve read TVLine’s review of The Thing About Harry, you know that lead actor Jake Borelli is not kidding when he says Freeform’s crazy-cute gay Valentine is “thoroughly Romcom.” It doesn’t try to be anything else. “

But the film about high school nemes Sam and Harry (Borelli and newcomer Niko Terho) dancing on the thin lines between love and hate, friendship and romance is more than just a meeting between Harry and Sammy. “It doesn’t try to be political, but it is,” says the Grey’s Anatomy actor, “just because it’s two strange people who take the helm.”

At a time when the Hallmark Channel was even considering tearing a commercial with lesbian brides and “equality is at risk, the fact that it was done,” he continues, “and is supported by huge companies like Freeform and (his parent) Disney is just massive. “

So that you don’t have to be reminded, Harry is also very appealing. “This is a film that everyone can identify with,” says Borelli. “We’re not really talking about the things queer content does, like getting out and overcoming shame. It’s just a story about two young men trying to fall in love and keep that love once they find it. “

If these people have killer chemistry, then at least partially director Peter Paige (Good Trouble). “When we started production, he thought it would be a good idea for Niko and me to have a moment of attachment,” says Borelli. “Since Niko was a professional soccer player at one time, Peter let Peter teach him to play soccer, which was one of our more intense moments because I’m not a great athlete!

“He was so patient,” he adds, “and I’ve learned a lot about football.” At least enough to know that it wasn’t for him since he “absolutely didn’t” continue playing. So are you going to tune in to see if you like the thing about Harry when it premieres on Saturday February 15th at 8/7? Hit the comments.