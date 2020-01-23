advertisement

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is where thinkers all over the world come to do “Kaam Ki Baat” together with “Mann Ki Baat,” Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot said Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the annual literary event.

The 68-year-old congress veteran here took on an apparent jibe with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat.”

“JLF is the pride of Rajasthan, it has conquered a place for itself in the world. Everyone is in awe of it. I hope the festival will inspire the new generation. People talk about it all over the world. All literary people discuss this festival, they feel at JLF that they get the chance to say their “Mann ki baat” and “Kaam ki baat”. Today, “Mann ki baat” is just as important as “Kaam ki baat,” said Mr. Gehlot, who inaugurated the five-day festival.

The festival, now in its 13th edition, was also presented by Mr. Gehlot described as “Sahitya Ka Mahakumbh”. During the event he paid tribute to Rajasthani poet Vijaydan Detha and revealed an English translation of the works of the deceased poet entitled “Bijji: Timeless Tales from Marwar”.

During the opening session, festival director and author William Dalrymple told the public that the JLF has now formally become ‘the largest literary festival’ in the world.

“We had about five lakh people who attended the event last year. At a time when people say that love for literature is dying, we are proof that this is not the case. The literature lives and is loved and the crowding crowd at the JLF is proof of that. We have also inspired others, more than 300 festivals have started in an extraordinary way because of JLF. Extraordinary popularity of JLF is also partly because of India’s rich oral tradition, “he said.

Sanjoy Roy, festival producer, said that literature was the only thing that could counteract the “spread of a story of hatred,” which the country is witnessing today.

“In the land of Gandhi we are confronted with a situation where we see the spread of a story of hate. Literature is one thing that can go against it, and so does art, “said the director of Teamwork Arts, the festival’s organizers.

“It is not the time to remain silent, when we all have to speak, we have to speak with one voice, a voice full of empathy and love for each other. While tribalism is growing all over the world and countries around them are building walls, we must not forget that each of us is human, together here on this earth for a common cause of humanity, “he added.

The latest edition of the JLF has room for more than 250 speakers, including authors, scientists, actors, humanitarian, business leaders and sports people from around the world. At the festival, speakers from 15 Indian and 35 international languages ​​will participate in stimulating debates on a range of topics, including artificial intelligence, environment, art, culture, history, cinema and music.

Nobel Prize winner Abhijeet Banerjee, booker prize winner Howard Jacobson, Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Stephen Greenblatt, Dexter Filkins and Paul Muldoon, Booker International winner Jokha Alharthi, novelists Elizabeth Gilbert, Roshan Ali and Manoranjan Byapari will be one of the speakers to participate in the JLF.

The literary extravaganza ends on January 27.

