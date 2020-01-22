Jaguars hire former Redskins coach Jay Gruden as OC | National sport

advertisement

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Washington coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator.

Gruden signed his contract on Wednesday, replacing John DeFilippo, who was released early in the month after just one season. DeFilippo has since been hired as Chicago’s quarterback coach.

The Redskins fired Gruden after a 0: 5 start in early October. Gruden was 35-49-1 in over five seasons in Washington and once reached the playoffs. Previously, he was the offensive coordinator for Cincinnati (2011-13) and led quarterback Andy Dalton to his best season before heading to Washington.

Gruden was one of four former head coaches who spoke to the jaguars. Coach Doug Marrone met with former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, former Detroit coach Scott Linehan, and former Arizona and Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt.

Marrone wanted an experienced player to work with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and one of the league’s most recent offenses.

It could also lead to another chance for Gruden, who would have a good chance of becoming Jacksonville’s interim coach if Marrone didn’t turn the team around early next season. The Jaguars have lost 20 of their last 28 games.

Owner Shad Khan decided to keep Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite a public outcry for change. Marrone and Caldwell have two more years of contract, and Khan has made it clear that expectations will be high by 2020.

It could mean a win-or-other situation for Marrone and his staff.

Gruden has been Jacksonville’s fourth play caller in the past three years. Marrone fired Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of the 2018 season and replaced him with quarterback coach Scott Milanovich. Milanovich returned to his position as quarterback coach this season, working alongside DeFilippo, who was reunited with free agent quarterback Nick Foles. Flip and Foles helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl in 2018.

Foles broke his left collarbone earlier in the season, missed eight games, and was reset in his third game. Minshew started with 6-6 as a starter and is expected to achieve first successes in 2020. The jaguars plan to keep Foles at least for the time being as a high-priced backup. Cutting Foles would add $ 34 million to the wage cap next season.

Marrone has yet to hire a quarterback coach to replace Milanovich, who headed for CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos.

