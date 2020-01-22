Jaguars are said to land near New-Redskins coach Jay Gruden as a new coordinator

advertisement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A person familiar with the search says former Washington coach Jay Gruden almost wants to make a deal to become the Jacksonville offensive coordinator.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday evening on condition of anonymity, because the parties did not agree to conditions. The person said the work will continue, but a deal is expected on Wednesday.

The Redskins fired Gruden early October after a 0-5 start. Gruden, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for Cincinnati (2011-13), was 35-49-1 in five plus seasons in Washington and once reached the play-offs.

Gruden was one of the four former head coaches who interviewed Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, after the former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, the former Detroit coach Scott Linehan and the former Arizona and Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt.

It was clear that Marrone was looking for an experienced play-caller to mate with Gardner Minshew, sophomore quarterback and one of the youngest violations of the competition.

It could be a nice landing place for Gruden, who would have the chance to become Jacksonville’s interim coach if Marrone didn’t turn the team around next season. The Jaguars have lost 20 of their last 28 games.

Owner Shad Khan chose to retain Marrone and CEO Dave Caldwell despite a public protest for change. Marrone and Caldwell have another two-year contract and Khan has made it clear that expectations will be high in 2020.

It could mean a win-or-else situation for Marrone and his employees. Gruden will replace the fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who only lasted a year in Jacksonville.

Gruden becomes Jacksonville’s fourth play-caller in the past three years. Marrone fired Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of the 2018 season and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich. Milanovich returned to his position as quarterback coach this season and worked with DeFilippo, who was partially hired to be reunited with Nick Foles. “Flip” and Foles have helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

Jacksonville still needs a quarterback coach after Milanovich became head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.

