Jade Roper defends putting Son Brooks in her daughter's old clothes

Tutu cute! Jade Roper After dressing her 5-month-old son Brooks in a pink dress with a tulle skirt, she clapped back to a shepherdess.

Jade Roper with her son Brooks. Courtesy of Jade Roper / Instagram

“Put Brooks in a couple of (Emersons) old things,” the 33-year-old graduate wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday, January 22nd, referencing her and Tanner Tolbert2 year old daughter.

The Colorado-born American shared a screenshot of a message from one of her followers and read: “How could you dress your son like a girl? Post and then laugh? I have never seen anyone try to make fun of their own baby. You need help! “

The podcast cohost “Mommies Tell All” replied: “Whoa. This won’t be the last time Brooks finds himself in girlish clothes. What’s up with getting dressed? I didn’t make fun of him, he looks adorable. “

Courtesy of Jade Roper / Instagram (2)

She gave birth to her little boy with the Bachelorette Alum (32) in July and has been defending her parents’ decisions ever since.

After the former ABC personality was asked to post a warning before posting pictures of herself breastfeeding, she wrote back on her Instagram story: “Breastfeeding is a natural way some babies EAT. So I’m sorry, no warning here. You see more breasts in bikini. “

In October, Roper described the “next-level” mum shame she and her colleague had undertaken in Paradise alum Carly Waddell Experience. “We are guilty enough as mothers,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “For example, we are already trying to be a perfect parent for our children. … People across the world are culturally different. Even my parents next door (neighbors) are different from me. It’s just the best for our family, but people like to bring that in and try to put it on you. “

Waddell agreed and praised Roper for her setbacks. “Sometimes, if you are very interested in something, return a comment that is so well worded,” the 34-year-old singer from Dream Train told us. “It’s like what every mother wants to say, but no one knows how to say it correctly. You turned these people off in the nicest and nicest way.”

