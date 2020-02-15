Jacob Thiele, the former keyboardist of the popular indie punk band The Faint, died at the age of 40.

Thiele, who joined The Faint in 1998 before leaving in 2016, also worked on a side project called Depressed Buttons with Fink and Clark Baechle. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are devastated to lose our dear friend Jacob Thiele,” wrote his former bandmates in a statement that was released on social media. “He was a true synthesizer pioneer and the Faint wouldn’t have sounded like it without him. We were extremely lucky to have had the time we spent with him. “

Saddle Creek Records, the band’s label, said in a statement: “We are so incredibly sad to say goodbye to our friend Jacob Thiele.” “As a brilliant player and synthesizer pioneer, his contributions to The Faint are deep and undeniable. His influence on Omaha and our larger music community will be felt forever. All our love for those who loved him. “

Singer Todd Fink used social media in a personal post to say, “So many good times with Jacob. Overwhelming sadness now. ”

REST IN PEACE.