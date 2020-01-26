advertisement

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) – Loren Cristian Jackson had a career high of 35 points when Akron passed Ohio 88-86 on Saturday.

Jackson shot 13 for 17 out of the field, including 7 out of 9 on 3 hands.

Tyler Cheese had 16 points for Akron (16-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference), who scored his fifth straight win on the road. Canal banks added 12 points. Xeyrius Williams had 12 points.

Both teams have set season records for scoring goals during the game. Akron scored a total of 48 points in the first half, which was the best season for the guests, while 54 points in the second half for Ohio were the best season for the home team.

Jordan Dartis had 21 points for the Bobcats (10-10, 2-5). Ben Vander Plas added 18 points. Jason Preston had 15 points and nine assists.

Akron meets Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Ohio meets Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

