OXFORD, Ohio (AP) – Loren Cristian Jackson scored four threes and 20 points, Xeyrius Willams five threes, 19 points and seven rebounds. Akron beat Miami (Ohio) with 14 of 24 threes. 60 on Tuesday evening.

Tyler Cheese scored 18 points and provided five assists for the Zips (15-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), who lost 53% in their fourth consecutive win. Channel Banks made all four of his 3’s and scored 12 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 16 points for the RedHawks (8-11, 1-5) and Elijah McNamara added 11.

Nike Sibande, who led the RedHawks with 15 points per game, only scored six points in 2-of-10 shooting.

Akron takes on Ohio on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) will play Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.

