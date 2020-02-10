Former Jackie McNamara clubs and teammates have sent their best wishes after the former Scottish international was seriously ill.

The 46-year-old is said to have been hospitalized for brain surgery.

John Hartson, his former teammate from Celtic, said that McNamara had “brain hemorrhage” on Saturday.

This is Jackie’s daughter.

Thank you for your kind words and support. My father is being cared for in the best possible way, since you can all understand that this is difficult for us as a family, and are currently asking for privacy. ❤️

McNamara’s family wrote on Twitter that he would receive the “best possible care”.

He is reportedly being treated in Hull after being admitted to a York hospital near his home in the city on Saturday.

I’m worried about my former teammate and great friend Jackie McNamara, who collapsed at home with a hemorrhage on Saturday. My thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children

The Scottish master wrote on Twitter: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with Jackie and his family.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton added: “Thoughts and prayers for Jackie and Sam and the family.”

A statement on the Scottish national team’s Twitter account read: “The thoughts of everyone at Scottish FA are with former Scottish player Jackie McNamara and his family.” Jackie McNamara won 33 caps for Scotland (David Davies / PA).

Other former clubs such as Aberdeen, Wolves and Dundee United have also sent their best wishes.

The former manager of Dundee United, Partick Thistle and York has worked as a player agent and advised Dunfermline about his sports management company.

McNamara recently opened a sports bar in Fuengirola, Spain, with Simon Donnelly, his former teammate and executive assistant and close friend of Celtic.

His father, Jackie McNamara Snr, played for Hibernian and Celtic.