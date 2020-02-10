Jackie Bristow’s new single “Blue Moon Rising” emerged from a “spontaneous songwriting party”.

The singer-songwriter from Nashville wrote the song – which premiered today with American songwriter – when she visited her parents in her hometown of Gore, New Zealand. She had just gone to Ivan Clarke’s gallery in Queenstown and was particularly inspired by the painter’s “Lonely Dog” series, in which anthropomorphized dogs and cats live in a fictional universe called Port Alveridge.

“I wrote this song for fun when I visited my parents at home in my hometown in Gore, New Zealand, inspired by Ivan’s art,” says Bristow, the American songwriter. “I became aware of Clarke through my mother Liz Bristow because she is a great artist herself. At the time, she was resumed by a very good friend Bob Martin, who also worked with Ivan Clarke. Mama took me to Ivan’s gallery in Queenstown and I was so fascinated by art and I loved the story behind the paintings. “

Bristow wrote “Blue Moon Rising” during a spontaneous songwriting session in her parents’ living room.

“My father absolutely loves the blues – and I haven’t written many blues songs,” explains Bristow. “I wrote it with a blues feel for my father and while I don’t usually write songs with an audience, mom and dad and my sister enjoyed it so much that I just kept going and writing the song in their living room. It was a spontaneous songwriting party. “

“Blue Moon Rising” is a fleeting blues number that combines Bristow’s crisp country pop vocals with equally strong guitar, horn and vocal contributions. Bristow takes her time varying the delivery of the song’s last chorus – “We’ll rock all night” – with the knowledge of confidence. She emphasizes the words with a deep, round vibrato that fits perfectly with Tabatha Pair’s bright background vocals.

“Back in Nashville, my producer Mark Punch added all the guitar parts, my good friend Tabatha sang some killer harmonies and JT Thomas played the organ, but the track required a real live horn section,” explains Bristow. “Mark wrote the Hornparts because he was always a big fan of Stax Records and the Memphis Horns, and that’s how this mood came about.”

For Bristow, the presence of a live horn section means a new direction in their songwriting, and the horn section will also be found on other songs on their upcoming album. She attributes to a friend of a friend – Nashville studio musician Sam Levine – that he did all of this.

“I was very lucky to meet Sam in Nashville through my friend Rick Price,” says Bristow. “Sam put the horn section together with some of the best players. I absolutely love the horns of the song and it’s a real departure from the sound for me and has steered the album in a different direction for many of the songs, which is very exciting for me. “

Bristow started performing Blue Moon Rising in Europe last year. She followed the song in Germany after positive reactions from the audience.

“I started playing this song live at festivals last year, mostly in Germany, and the audience really loved it,” says Bristow. “My record label and my agent in Germany said they would love me to record this song, so we recorded it on our last day in Germany before we went to Nashville.”

Bristow’s upcoming album will be the first to release since the 2016 Shot of Gold (her previous albums include 2011’s Freedom, 2007’s Crazy Love and her 2002 debut Thirsty). She cites Bonnie Raitt as an influence and has opened twice for the blues rock legend.

More recently, 2019, Bristow released the single “Without You”. Like “Blue Moon Rising”, “Without You” was written in New Zealand, but recorded in Nashville. It’s a bittersweet love song in which the New Zealand-born singer-songwriter makes some of the most beautiful and compelling Americana pieces. while the slide guitar gradually gives way to violin, viola and cello parts. “The world I know / would lose its color / without you.”

Taken together, the singles show that Bristow is a versatile songwriter who has a penchant for finding inspiration for everything around them – including the pictures of “Lonely Dog”.

“Blue Moon Rising” is now available.