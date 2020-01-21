Jack White's 10 best guitar tracks ever

advertisement

As a half of The White Stripes, he brought rock and roll into a new generation. Jack White is unadulterated, unfiltered and full of lead and has been one of the leading figures in the music scene for many years.

White did this not only by lending a hand to some of the best rock bands in the past two decades, but also by being an eternal student of his trade. This craft was primarily his grip on a guitar.

If we look back at some of the greatest guitarists who have ever lived, it’s easy to do without 1980. The stock of impresario guitarists in the 1960s and 1970s was so good that it felt almost as if guitarists had given up in the 1980s and 1990s.

Of course there are tons of names that can be listed as wonderful guitarists. While most of these players are tech-savvy and masterful musicians, White had something else. He had chutzpah.

White is the best way to transform what sounds technical or tonal into something that is digestible and evocative. Jack White goes beyond the musical nouse and delivers in spades a whole bunch of what music should be about: feeling.

Here’s how to find 10 of Jack White’s best guitar tracks ever.

10. “Sixteen Saltines” – Blunderbuss, 2012

The only addition to the list of White’s solo work “Sixteen Saltines” is that White destroys his fingerboard when he drives down a screeching rabbit hole at 2:45 minutes. However, none of this matters when White unleashes hell against the 4-minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsixWMdScUI [/ embed]

9. “Greet Your Solution” – Consolers of the Lonely, 2008

In addition to White’s incredible pasta options, the star is also a champion and chord maker. White moves through the chord progression at a frightening pace to create one of the most remarkable guitar moments of 2008.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lL1CW140FQ [/ embed]

8. “I think I smell a rat” – White Blood Cells, 2001

For many people, this was the introduction to The White Stripes – and what an introduction. The leading line of the track hits like no other.

“I think I smell a rat,” is a pure blast of power from the air waves that uses the thundering power of white to get out of control creativity. Check out this live performance below to remember how it all works.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0rOFmBGb6U [/ embed]

7. “Ball & Biscuit” – Elephant, 2003

The blues plays a major role with Jack White as he takes us all on a journey down the rolling Missippi River. On the way there, he stops in whiskey bars and explodes in two moments. The first hits at 1:32 and the next comes in the 4th minute. Both are masterful moments of White’s musical ability.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTXuPydruvk [/ embed]

6. “Icky Thump” – Icky Thump, 2007

The opening notes of Icky Thump 2007 were the introduction to The White Stripes as a new piece of rock’n’roll heritage. The band had overcome their beginnings in fire and was now the oldest of a rock generation. The band developed into their role and took a more sophisticated approach to this record.

Everything that can be seen in “Icky Thump” when White directs the guitar work in two different directions, first winds around the Morricone and then returns straight to the dusty Americana.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5roz5-wdjBg [/ embed]

5. “Hello Operator” – De Stijl, 2000

It’s the turn of the millennium, Britpop is dead on his knees, the world is a scary place and you’re looking at music to add some glow to your life. Look over the horizon, who is that? It’s Jack White with a Molotov cocktail and the piece between his teeth.

On “De Stijl” White burned down the whole damn place.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pwg5mY-nwJA [/ embed]

4. “Seven Nation Army” – Elephant, 2003

We couldn’t have a list of legendary Jack White guitar titles without mentioning “Seven Nation Army”. The song will remain in the public lexicon as long as you can remember the simple and oh so cute riff.

While it’s one of the easiest songs you’ll ever learn, White uses his own style and expressiveness to make this track feel full and engaging.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0J2QdDbelmY [/ embed]

3. “Dead leaves and the dirty floor” – White blood cells, 2001

Although the track on solos is much shorter than we normally prefer, the fact remains that this is one of White’s best works. The riffs are chunky and unyielding while adding an extra helping of heavy to every note he can.

Without a doubt one of the band’s best opening songs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRtRWR_14kQ [/ embed]

2. “Black Math” – Elephant, 2003

This comes straight from the block with a guitar sound that Jack White is so special that he is an immediately recognizable riff. This is atypical white.

The song chugs through the air waves like a juggernaut and prevails until White slows it down and then rebuilds it like a pounding giant. Strong distortion and White’s voice make this sound like an evangelical torture instrument – all of which culminate in one of the band’s best tracks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=No4XNlLuBgo [/ embed]

1. “Fell in love with a girl” – white blood cells, 2001

While some muses had become aware of the power of the White Stripes long before White Blood Cells, the band has shaken the foundations of Detroit since the late 1990s. But it was this album and above all the song “Fell In Love With A Girl” that made The White Stripes the uniformed savior of rock’n’roll.

While The Strokes had arrived with a small substance approach, The White Stripes were the whole package. Not only did they have an effortless artistic style, they were also supported by one of the greatest guitarists of his generation. “Here Jack White showed the world that he is different.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTH71AAxXmM [/ embed]

