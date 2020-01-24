Jack Osbourne writes essay on Dad Ozzy in the middle of the Parkinson's battle

advertisement

Aww! Jack Osbourne showed support for dad Ozzy Osbourne in the sweetest way. The legendary Rock’n’Roller son spread a supportive message on Instagram in the fight of his famous father with Parkinson’s disease.

“Daddy, Bear and I around ’87. Despite what was said this week, I thought I would show my father some love,” wrote the 34-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, on Thursday, January 23. “He is the strongest man I know and I know What he saw will only make him stronger and better.”

AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

On the relapse photo, Ozzy, 71, Jack and his adorable stuffed bear can be seen side by side on the floor. The Osbournes star, who was about 2 years old at the time, and his father looked like twins when they looked at the camera with the same cute grin.

Jack’s heartwarming news comes days after Ozzy revealed that he was recently diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease. The Black Sabbath frontman shared the heartbreaking news with his wife Sharon Osbourne during a sitting interview with Robin Roberts on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America.

“I’m not good with secrets,” the Crazy Train singer, who is now taking nerve pills and medications to treat his condition, reluctantly told the host. “I can’t run around with it anymore because I run out of excuses, you know?”

“It’s PRKN2,” added Sharon, 67, noting that there are “so many different types of Parkinson’s” and that “this is not a death sentence, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.” cohost continued, “It’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Although Ozzy’s news broke the heart of many fans, it wasn’t a big surprise that the Grammy winner had a number of health problems last year. After a fall in November 2018 – which required three operations, left him with 15 more metal screws in his spine and much more – the Prince of Darkness struggled with pneumonia, underwent surgery for an infection in his hand, and was hospitalized after complications from the flu , Poor guy!

Shutterstock

“It was the worst, longest, most painful and miserable year of my life,” he admitted to GMA. “When I fell, it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell,” he said. “I fell on the floor like a bang and landed and I remember lying there and thinking: Well, you did it now, really quiet. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill . “

You got that, Ozzy!

advertisement