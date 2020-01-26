Jack Osbourne shows his support for Dad Ozzy in the midst of Parkinson's diagnosis

advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne broke his silence in an Instagram post on Thursday about his father’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s. Jack called the former Black Sabbath singer the “strongest man I know” and assured fans that Osbourne’s struggle would make him a “stronger” and “better” man. Osbourne released his Parkinson’s diagnosis for Good Morning America on January 21.

“Dad, Bear and I around 1987,” Jack wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Osbourne with Jack as a toddler. “Only with everything that was said this week, I thought I would show my father some love. He is the strongest man I know and what he saw will only make him and a stronger / better man.”

Osbourne and Sharon revealed at the GMA that the “Crazy Train” singer was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease called “PRKN 2”.

“There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,” said Sharon. “It’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. It’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Osbourne’s announcement came after he had to reschedule a tour after a scary injury during his New Year’s show. The 71-year-old said that he had to have an operation on his neck, “which cost me all my nerves”. During his recovery, Osbourne remained out of sight of the public, taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills.

“I have a numbness in this arm for the operation, my legs are getting cold,” said Osbourne to GMA anchor Robin Roberts. “I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that – see, that’s the problem. Because they cut their nerves during the operation. I had never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a strange thing Feeling. “

Jack and his sister Kelly Osbourne also appeared at the GMA to discuss how difficult it was to watch their father cope with the disease.

“The hardest thing is watching someone you love,” said Kelly. “It has gotten a little bit – I think it is a role reversal for us, where we have to ask ourselves:” Snap out. Come on, we all have to admit what’s going on here so we can get over it and it took a while for everyone to be on the same page. “

Jack can identify with his father on another level because he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

“I understand if you have something you don’t want – but I don’t push it. If he wants to talk and if not – I try to enter information,” he said.

Sharon continued to co-host CBS ‘The Talk during her husband’s fight and thanked the fans and co-hosts for their support on the show.

“[It is] good to be with you and everyone here who is a family,” Sharon said to her co-hosts. “So I have a second family. I don’t have just one, I have two, and it’s just heartwarming to get all these positive reactions from everyone who’s watching the show and our friends. And I know Ozzy is will do. ” just be overjoyed. He’ll be surprised. “

Photo credit: Greg Doherty / Getty Images

