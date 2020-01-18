advertisement

In its heyday in Hollywood Jack Nicholson celebrated like a madman – but these days he prefers quieter gatherings. He recently hosted a Christmas dinner in his home with an exclusive guest list. “It’s pretty small – me, my uncle Ray, my aunt Lorraine, my mother,” revealed grandson Duke Nicholson, 20, whose mother is Jack’s daughter Jennifer, 56, The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019. Even if Jack doesn’t understand it that way many times he was, “he’s great,” added Duke. “He is 100 percent.”

Jack, 82, has not acted in a decade (his last role was “How Do You Know” in 2010) and he makes the most of his unofficial retirement. “I don’t think many people have a very good understanding of the free time and the meaning they have in our lives,” said Jack, who likes to watch sports (he’s a die-hard Lakers fan) and to keep up with current events holds. “He has had a thirst for knowledge for a long time,” said an insider Closer Weekly exclusively in the latest issue of the magazine, which can now be read at the kiosks. “He still reads insatiable and is excited about what came before him and what’s going on today.”

A special source of pride is Jack’s art collection, which he often shows off to his family. “He loves telling stories about the pictures he has collected,” said a friend Closer. “Above all, his children and grandchildren love to hear his stories and the kernels of wisdom he gives them.”

In a way, Jack makes up for lost time by paying so much attention to his family in his later years. “He tried to make a close connection, especially with Jennifer,” the friend continued. “Jack feels guilty that he wasn’t there for her as much as he thinks he should have been when she was younger. He just taps on her two sons.” That would be Duke (who made his movie debut with Us last year ) and his older brother Sean.

Jack also regrets his romantic past. “I had everything a man could ask for, but I don’t know if anyone can say that I am successful at heart,” said the star, who was married to the actress only once Sandra Knight – Jennifer’s mother – from 1962 to 1968, told the DailyMail in 2011.

Although he has long-term relationships too Anjelica Huston. Rebecca Broussard and Lara Flynn Boyle since then he has never settled down permanently. “I would love this last real romance,” Jack admitted in the UK outlet. “But I’m not very realistic about that. What I can’t deny is my longing.”

Nevertheless, Jack found comfort with his loved ones. “With age, his family means more to him than ever before,” said the friend. “He really believes they are his legacy and tries to be there for them.”

“I am happy that I have done my best. That is what I was always worried about: that I would not make an effort,” Jack recalled. And he’s happy with the end result. “Jack lives the life he wants,” the friend concluded. “He seems happy.” In other words, he can handle the truth.

