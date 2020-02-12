The Houston Police Department processed the location of a lost cargo along the 610 North Loop on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The Houston Police Department processed the location of a lost cargo along the 610 North Loop on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo: OnScene.TV

Jack Knifed Truck loses 610 cargo on the Nordschleife

A large Jack Knifed Rig is causing major traffic problems Wednesday morning in North Houston.

According to the Houston police, the driver lost control of the truck around 4 a.m. on the westward lanes of the Nordschleife 610 near Interstate 45. As a result, the truck lost its load and spread it over the lanes.

Several lanes in a westerly direction remain blocked while officials are cleaning up the cargo.

