Leinster hopes to have Jack Conan back in time for his Champions Cup quarter-final with Saracens in April – with Dan Leavy close behind.

Dan Leavy and Jack Conan.

The province welcomes the defending champion to the Aviva Stadium on April 4. Stuart Lancaster hopes to see Conan on the plane to South Africa to play Leinsters two Guinness PRO14 games against Cheetahs (March 21) and Southern Kings (March 27).

Conan had broken his foot in the run-up to the Ireland – Japan World Cup Pool game last October and was expected to be out for up to six months.

“Jack is getting closer and closer, he and Dan Leavy would be great players,” said the senior coach.

“Jack is closer than Dan. We now have a three game block and then we have a break and then we have two games away from Saracens, the Kings and Cheetahs.

“We hope Jack will be in or around this time. Dan will likely be a bit later, not far away, which is an amazing turn for Dan.

“It’s a good place to get a player of Jack’s quality back and make Max (Deegan) and Caelan (Doris) their international debut.”

Leavy’s injury was far more serious than Conan’s. Last season’s quarter-final victory over Ulster saw the flanker tear all ligaments in his knee.

“He is definitely on the right track,” added Lancaster. “He has fantastic physical and medical advice and opinion. And he followed him to the tee.

“My chair is looking at the gym and I think for nine or ten months I’ve watched him day by day go from tiny, tiny steps in a brace to walking and moving and getting his strengthening you. It is really phenomenal to see him return to where he is now.

“I think he did his first run the other day.

“I think the quarter-finals would be exciting many times over.

“But he’s getting closer, which is great. It would be really amazing to shoot it in twelve months or a little longer.

“We are in a position where there are many other rowers unless it is Josh Murphy or Scott Penny or Rhys Ruddock or Josh van der Flier.”