Jack Black Crashes charity karaoke session for the classic AC / DC song

Jack Black was using his rock’n’roll antics for a good cause this weekend when he sang AC / DC for the benefit of the victims of the Australian bushfire. The comedian crashed a Twitch stream and participated in a karaoke game to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund. School of Rock fans praised Black for using his voice in the truest sense of the word.

Jack Black joined a group of Twitch streamers for a live broadcast on Friday, and the clips from the show are still viral. It showed the players in a studio set, surrounded by microphones for a game of Twitch Sings. Not surprisingly, Black chose the legendary AC / DC track “It’s A Long Way To The Top (if you want rock and roll)”.

As always, Black dominated the stage with his larger-than-life presence and brought out the classic rock anthem to the delight of the audience. Black sang the same song in the final scene of School of Rock in 2003 with his film students. In real life, Black is a big fan of AC / DC and similar bands, and he channeled that into his own comedy rock band Tenacious D.

Black also has a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, where he gives fans an insight into his daily life while telling the thriving culture of online video game streaming. He doesn’t always get to play a lot of video games, but he clearly has no contempt for the medium.

Black joined YouTuber and Twitch star Ethan Nestor, better known as Crank Gameplays. Nestor ran a 10-hour live stream on Friday to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund, with the hope of raising $ 50,000.

Nestor exceeded this goal and reached over $ 66,000 with the event. He teamed up with his Twitch colleagues at Hyper RPG who made their studio available for the show.

Thanks to @jackblack for stopping by @CrankGameplays to play karaoke today, and help raise $$$ for the Australian Bushfire emergency pic.twitter.com/1s9fELSo5h

– Hyper-RPG (@Hyper_RPG) January 17, 2020

This is just the latest celebrity stunt done to support Australia, where bush fires became incredibly destructive. It started with a lightning strike in October and has since developed into a disaster that is almost continent-wide.

According to the latest New York Times report, around 16 million acres have been burned to the ground in Australia. This includes burning some priceless prehistoric trees and several populous areas.

What we see in Australia in a completely different environment are fires that are approaching or even exceeding the extent of things that we have only seen in the remotest forested regions of the world, “said Ross Bradstock, director of the center for that Environmental risk management of bush fires at the University of Wollongong in New South Wales.

I cannot explain how proud I am of this community. Yesterday, we raised over $ 66,000 for Australia in just 10 hours. Thank you for showing up and absolutely destroying the gate !!!

As always, none of this would have been possible without you

– Ethan Nestor (@CrankGameplays) January 18, 2020

Authorities say the worst of the fire has been largely contained, but there are still dozens of places where fires are actively burning, and the weather forecast shows hot and windy conditions that could worsen the damage. All in all, this catastrophe is far from over.

