Jacinda Ardern opens election year warning for incorrect information, will sign labor as Facebook transparency tool

RICKY WILSON / MATERIAL

06062019 NEWS PHOTO RICKY WILSON / STUFF

Jacinda Ardern in Blenheim

Visit to MGC

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has opened the election year and promises a “robust” but “factual campaign,” saying she does not want New Zealand to “fall prey” to issues that have hit recent overseas elections.

Stuff understands that as part of her focus on this issue, Ardern will announce later today that Labor is signing up for a voluntary Facebook transparency tool for political advertising, months after it was first asked in August.

The tool, known as the Facebook Ad Library Report, means that the public can see which Labor voters are targeting and roughly how much money it spends on Facebook ads, which are likely to play an important role in this year’s election. It is mandatory in the UK and the US, but voluntary for political parties in New Zealand.

The tool has no influence on the truthfulness of advertisements and Facebook has explicitly said that it does not want to be the referee of the truth in political advertising.

Since Stuff asked about the transparency tool in August, the Greens have signed up, while Labor and National have repeatedly said that they are still “considering” their use of the tool.

At one point, General Secretary of Labor, Andre Anderson, said that Labor would only use the tool if National also signed up.

Ardern spoke with her caucus during their two-day retreat in Martinborough in the Wairarapa prior to the political year that seriously began on Friday in Ratana.

She said that Kiwis deserve a robust but factual exchange between parties.

“A positive campaign, a de facto campaign, a robust campaign – were all values ​​and principles that were really important to us in the last elections and that will be central to us again in these elections.”

“It is incredibly important for us as a Labor Party that New Zealand does not fall prey to what we have seen happening in other jurisdictions – that New Zealanders deserve a de facto campaign, a campaign free of misinformation, where people are honest being able to make reflections for themselves about what they want for the future of New Zealand. “

“New Zealanders deserve that kind of election campaign and we can deliver that kind of election campaign.”

Ardern did not mention any other countries, but Labor is well-known for looking at the role that Facebook ads played in the recent elections in Australia, where her sister’s party was unexpectedly beaten with the help of a ruthless social media campaign.

The Australian Labor Party strongly argued that two advertisements attacking a “death tax” and “car tax” were lies.

The Australian election committee substantiated 87 complaints about various advertisements during the elections, but did not take punitive measures.

The caucus retreat offers a presentation about “Labour’s political positioning and up-to-date information about political messages.”

On her retreat last year, Ardern announced that 2019 would be the government’s “year of delivery” – and repeatedly promised that KiwiBuild would still deliver 100,000 homes in ten years. That promise was later canceled.

