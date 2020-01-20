J.P. Nadda was elected BJP president without votes

advertisement

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs J.P. Nadda was chosen as the new national president of the BJP without votes, without another leader submitting papers to force an election.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has Monday the election of the 59 year old Mr. Nadda announced at party headquarters in New Delhi, after the required appointment and review procedure was completed, as well as the time given to withdraw nominations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the BJP president until this morning, congratulated Mr Nadda on the podium at his election.

The election of Mr Nadda for the post was a foregone conclusion, especially after he was appointed as the first working president of the party seven months ago, when Mr Shah became a member of the Union Cabinet.

His appointment was proposed by Mr. Shah himself and other members of the parliamentary council, including former BJP presidents and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The elections were supervised by the former Minister of Agriculture Radhamohan Singh.

Mr. Nadda, who is both a member of the Union Cabinet and Minister of Health in the first Modi government, as well as opposition minister and leader of the Himachal Assembly in his career in state politics, will have a challenging year for him , with the Delhi and Bihar Assembly polls looming. The more challenging part of his term of office would be the successful innings of his predecessor, Mr. Shah, considered the most successful BJP president to date, with more than 14 assembly victories since he took over in July 2014 from a booming victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Regarded as a gentle and friendly consensus builder, Mr. Nadda is expected to keep a tight grip on party organization and revive his prospects in states where the party has lost polls, especially the Hindi belt states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and also major states such as Maharashtra.

