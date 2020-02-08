SANTA MONICA, California – The 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards offer a few things the Oscars can’t. Various nominations. Filmmakers. And J.Lo.

The outstanding independent film event, which takes place the day before the Oscars in a beach tent in Santa Monica, California, often differs significantly from the tone of the other, formally dressed award show of the weekend in the city. But the winners lined up often.

Even more than in years, the Spirit Awards hardly overlap with the Oscars this time.

Only one film that was awarded the best film at the Oscars is nominated for the main award of the Spirit Awards: Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”, which is also awarded the Spirits’ Ensemble Award, is called the Robert Altman Award. Instead, Josh and Benny Safdie’s New York thriller “Uncut Gems” and Robert Egger’s black and white fever dream “The Lighthouse” are the main films of the Spirit Awards, each with five nods.

While there is only one nominee at the Oscars this year, the nominees at Spirits are more diverse. Acting nominees include Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”), Hong Chau (“Driveways”), Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”) and Taylor Russell ( “Waves”) “), Jonathan Majors (” The Last Black Man in San Francisco “) and Wendell Pierce (” Burning Cane “).

At the Oscars, Renée Zellweger is the only actress for “Judy” who is nominated for films with a budget of less than $ 22.5 million.

Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”) are both Spirits nominees for Best Director. The Academy Awards nominated five men for the 87th time.

Aubrey Plaza will host the show, which will be broadcast live on the IFC from 5 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

After years of sharing the best picture winners with the Oscars – “Moonlight”, “Spotlight” and “Birdman”, all of which had won the Spirits the day before the triumph at the Academy Awards – the two shows have recently gone in different directions , Last year Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Speak” won the Spirit Award as the best result. The year before it was Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”.

