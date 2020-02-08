It’s that time again! All-star stars are preparing to step into Hollywood’s most prestigious red carpet for the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th.

Previously, these A-listeners have shaped Tinseltown with some outstanding pre-Oscars parties for Cadillac, WME, CAA and more.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, looked like the perfect couple at the CAA-Bash at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday, February 7th. The former MLB player and the singer of “I’m Real” dominated the stage at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2nd are currently ready for their summer wedding.

J. Lo and A. Rod weren’t the only cute couple at the Pre-Oscar Shindig. A-list duos Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, and Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott also appeared.

The Cadillac Pre-Oscars party Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday had several notable participants, including Rachel Brosnahan. Zoe Saldana and Allison Janney, Meanwhile, the WME party was almost the place of an unpleasant encounter between the exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth,

The singer of “Malibu” and the star of “Hunger Games” attended the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday. The former flames that went hand in hand at Chanel and Charles Finch’s Pre-Academy Awards dinner last year avoided themselves at this year’s bash. There’s no bad blood between the two, however, a source told us exclusively Weekly.

“You stayed away,” said the insider. “Liam left when Miley and her parents [Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus] arrived. … They avoided him, but didn’t seem to have any beef with them. Miley didn’t seem to mind that Liam was there because he went shortly after she came in. “

Hemsworth “didn’t seem upset either” when his future ex-wife arrived. “Liam has no bad feelings about Miley, he just wants to go on with his life,” added the source.

The Academy Awards, which are being held for the second time in a row, will be broadcast on ABC Sunday, February 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see all the stars of the pre-Oscars parties!