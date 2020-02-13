HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Do We Hear Wedding Bells?

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his fiance, Chicago Red Star player Kealia Ohai, spend Valentine’s Day weekend on a seemingly tropical vacation, according to social media.

Watt posted a photo of Ohai on Instagram with a bunch of warm-hearted emojis showing the soccer star training in an outdoor gym.

Although a wedding date and location for the star couple are not yet known, their fans are hopeful!

“Is this a pre-wedding workout?” asked a fan.

Another fan said, “I guess it’s pre-wedding training!”

The Texas star also spent some time playing golf with his family.

Fans even discovered a possible wedding gift for the couple on Instagram.

Watt suggested Ohai in the Bahamas in May 2019.

READ MORE: THEY SAY YES! J.J. Watt suggests girlfriend Kealia Ohai

He spoke to ABC13 about the key to planning the perfect wedding in Texas.

“It’s an open bar for everyone,” said Watt during the veteran’s minicamp last summer. “This is the only way to make a good wedding.”

A few days after her engagement, Ohai described what she called Watt’s “perfect proposal.”

“He was acting weird so I knew something was going on. It was about 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I would wear. I said, ‘You never asked me that,'” said Ohai.

READ MORE: J.J. Watts reveals the secret of a Texas wedding

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.