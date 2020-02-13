While Jay-Z continues to work on his blue magic to make the Puma brand a force in those streets where Nike and adidas are heavy, it looks like Hov has just gotten a big boost thanks to an MC from NC

After months of speculation, J. Cole is officially the latest celebrity to join the growing members of the Puma family and is ready to be part of the launch of Puma’s newest basketball sneaker, Sky Dreamer. Originally debuted as Sky LX in the 80s, this new iteration of the OG Puma silhouette is remixed with a Dreamville emblem “Dreamer” and equipped with the “PUMA Hoops technology”, including the characteristic ProFoam cushioning and the abrasion grip of the Brand for top stability. “

Sounds like a hit.

The Puma “Sky Dreamer” is available for a cool $ 130 in the Foot Locker Stores and on the Puma website.

Check out the short film with J. Cole below and look at the pictures of the kicks to let us know if you think you will be looking for them soon.

