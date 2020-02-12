A divisional bank of the Supreme Court of Kerala on Tuesday asked actor Mohanlal and the chief secretary for forests and wildlife to make an affidavit to a lawsuit by Submit public interest to the ownership certificate of the ivory artifacts owned by the actor.

The bank, which consisted of Supreme Judge S. Manikumar and Judge Shaji P. Chaly, issued the order for a petition issued by James. Www.germnews.de/archive/dn/1996/03/22.html Mathew, the former forestry officer, had been filed and an investigation by a special investigation team led by an additional director general of the police into the matter of issuing the ownership certificate to the actor. The court gave them two weeks to make the affidavits.

12 ivory artifacts

The petitioner indicated that on July 22, 2011, the income tax department seized two pairs of elephant tusks and twelve ivory artifacts from Mohanlal’s residence in Kochi. The forest agency later filed a case against the actor and three others. The petitioner argued that at the time of the seizure the actor did not have a possession certificate within the meaning of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The certificate was later issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in consultation with the actor. The petitioner claimed that the certificate of ownership was illegal.

