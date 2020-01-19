advertisement

Roxanne Modafferi showed all her class to defeat Maycee Barber with a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) in their ladies’ flyweight fight on UFC 246.

But there was a staggering moment that left UFC commentators amazed.

Barber’s knee issued it after a heavy headshot from Modafferi in the second round, and when she took the shot, it seemed as if her knee bent when she fell back.

SCREENSHOT

The doctor examines Maycee Barber’s knee and tells her and the referee: “She has a small partial ACL tear.”

Barber went to the canvas and grabbed her knee, and at the end of that round she stumbled back to her corner, drenched in blood, with a distinct limp.

But what happened next really confused UFC 246 commentators.

Before the start of the third round, after Barber was out of her corner and ready to resume fighting, the doctor came in on the first side to check her knee.

“I’ve never seen this in my life,” commentator Joe Rogan said.

“I’ve never seen that happen to a man.”

The doctor heard Barber and tell the referee, “She has a small partial ACL tear. She’s fine.”

Knee and leg injuries are not new in the UFC, and it is not uncommon for fighters to suffer ligament or muscle damage and still insist on ending the fight. Doctors often check for head injuries to see if hunters can continue, but Rogan seemed stunned that a leg injury caught the doctor’s attention.

Also the certainty of the doctor in his diagnosis of a partial tear only by feeling the raised eyebrows.

After the fight, Barber grabbed the microphone for Modafferi and apologized to the fans for not being able to do her best after the injury.

“I just want to say first of all that it is an honor to be on this card and to share the Octagon with Roxanne,” she said.

Modafferi was modest in the victory and passed on her best wishes to her opponent.

“Her leg is injured, so I wish her a very quick recovery,” said Modafferi.

“She screamed, but she continued to be a true warrior.”

– Broad sports world

