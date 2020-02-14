Israel Folau considered ending his career during his forced 10-month rugby exile, and admits he’s nervous before his much-anticipated Super League debut.

The 30-year-old Australian dual-code international will play for Catalans Dragons against Castleford for the first time on Saturday at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Folau has not played since being released by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media. It’s been a decade since the former Melbourne and Brisbane full-back or full-back played rugby.

READY. TO. PLAY.

I @IzzyFolau fera ses débuts samedi à Brutus! #Dragons 🐉 pic.twitter.com/h5xfRAl77F

– Dragon Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 13, 2020

“Yes, of course I was thinking about quitting my career and doing other things,” said Folau in an interview with the Perpignan newspaper L’Independant.

“I thank the President and my trainer for the opportunity they gave me. It is like a new beginning for me and I am very happy to return to the sport in which I became known.

“I haven’t played 13v13 in 10 years, so I’m pretty nervous. But the environment between the staff and the players is good so that I can do my best.

“I’m here to be competitive, play rugby, and match my performance for the team. It’s great to go back to a new team environment and find a workout routine with the others, but the most important thing is to do the best for my team. “

I haven’t played 13v13 in 10 years, so I’m pretty nervous.

Folau was the center of unprecedented media attention when he ran out for the finals at the stadium this morning.

The Catalans have been heavily criticized by both the Super League and the Rugby Football League and other clubs for signing the former Wallabies and Waratahs player, but coach Steve McNamara believes he deserves a second chance.

“You only see the headline, you don’t know the person,” said the former English chief of the PA news agency.

“Once you see this person as a man, you understand them better and realize that what he did is not a life sentence.

“We absolutely disagree. But let’s take him to the field and we can talk about some other things.” Folau will make his Catalan debut against Castleford (Nigel French / PA)

Folau’s arrival is on time, given the unfortunate start of the kite season.

They suffered a surprising 32:12 home loss to Huddersfield two weeks ago and had canceled their second round game at Wakefield last Sunday due to the weather.

With next week’s scheduled league game against St. Helens falling victim to the World Club Challenge, the Catalans could soon be at the wrong end of the table, but McNamara is only focused on Saturday.

“We didn’t get the first round right – Huddersfield played well against us – but we’re not looking in the long run, we’re just trying to get it right this week,” he said.

“We had a difficult approach to playing this week because of the circumstances, so all we have to do is focus on getting it right and playing a lot better this week.”