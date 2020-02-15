The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 will start tomorrow with the participation of over 100 executives and experts from around the world.



Ivanka Trump, adviser to the President of the United States, said today that the UAE is taking a bold leadership role in promoting the empowerment of women in the region, and expressed hope that other countries would share the active participation of women with the UAE in different areas.

“The United Arab Emirates is taking a courageous lead on this mission in the region, and we hope that other countries will take part in reforming laws that prevent women from fully and freely integrating into the political, social and economic spheres “, she said.

The U.S. President’s advisor, who will deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020, was greeted by Mona Al Marri, chairman of the board and executive director of the Dubai Women Establishment ( DWE). The forum, which takes place from February 16 to 17 under the motto “The Power of Influence”, is organized by DWE under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler ,

Ivanka Trump said: “I am delighted to be attending the Global Women’s Forum Dubai to drive economic empowerment for women worldwide and to highlight the progress of the Women’s Global Development and Wealth (W-GDP) initiative. This initiative has over 12 million In its first year, women are well on their way to our goal of strengthening 50 million women economically by 2025. “

She will join other high-profile international speakers at the forum to share her views on the importance of supporting women in developing countries and enabling them to contribute to their country’s development process.

Mona Al Marri sent Ivanka Trump the greetings from Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Presidential Affairs of the UAE. She also expressed Sheikha Manal’s appreciation for accepting the invitation to the second Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020. She said the forum reflects the UAE’s willingness to support the global dialogue to promote women’s participation, especially in business. Al Marri noted that Ivanka Trump’s participation will help enrich the discussions at the event and help promote women’s contributions to the economy.

In addition to the presentation at the forum, Ivanka Trump will attend the We-Fi MENA regional summit in Dubai, which will take place on the sidelines of the GWFD 2020. The summit is taking place for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region and is jointly organized by the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), a groundbreaking multinational partnership that was launched in 2017 unlock funding for women-owned businesses in developing countries. The initiative is supported by the UAE government, which was one of the first donor countries.

The summit is intended to stimulate measures to accelerate the chance for women to be successful as entrepreneurs in the entire MENA region. Presenting programs, institutions and research results that make it easier for women entrepreneurs to access finance, markets, training and mentoring and improve policies; and motivate women entrepreneurs to inspire and inspire through a variety of insightful meetings and workshops.

During the two-day conference, more than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries are expected to attend over 60 workshops and meetings, including five special plenary sessions.

Staff reporter